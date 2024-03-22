AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 769 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. 125,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,144. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

