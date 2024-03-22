Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of A stock opened at $148.74 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,804.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

