AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,167,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234,602. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.