Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.