Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at C$76.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.3114826 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

