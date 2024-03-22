AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Nancy Bryan Buys 38,462 Shares

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Bryan purchased 38,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $15,000.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

NYSE AIM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 196,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,056. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIM. State Street Corp grew its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

