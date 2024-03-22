Aimia (AIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Aimia Stock Performance
AIM remained flat at C$2.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$2.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.
Aimia Company Profile
