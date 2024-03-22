Aimia (AIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Aimia Stock Performance

AIM remained flat at C$2.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$2.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

