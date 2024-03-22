Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

ATSG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of ATSG opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 72,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

