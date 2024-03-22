Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKBA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.04 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $427.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

