Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

