Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,685,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $6.08 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

