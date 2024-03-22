Algorand Market Cap Hits $1.94 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $74.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00084003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,074,010,330 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

