Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.77.

Shares of TSE ATD traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$63.15 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

