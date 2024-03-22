Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

ALGT opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

