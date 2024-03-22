Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

