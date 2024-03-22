Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial
Ally Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ally Financial
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.