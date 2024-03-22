Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 2.3% Higher

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.55 and last traded at $152.16. 7,061,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 23,262,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



