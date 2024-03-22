Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 1.5%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.31. Approximately 4,013,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,420,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,233,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

