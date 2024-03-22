Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 474,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 293,171 shares.The stock last traded at $91.52 and had previously closed at $92.80.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 81,031 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $124,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 879,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

