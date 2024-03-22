American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 180,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 55,549 shares.The stock last traded at $85.18 and had previously closed at $85.74.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $777.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.