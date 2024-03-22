American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 180,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 55,549 shares.The stock last traded at $85.18 and had previously closed at $85.74.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $777.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
