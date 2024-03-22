American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVD. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Vanguard

American Vanguard Stock Down 2.4 %

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

AVD stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $367.71 million, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.