Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $87,052.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

