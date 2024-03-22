Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 658,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 296,047 shares.The stock last traded at $38.82 and had previously closed at $38.97.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIVO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 237,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

