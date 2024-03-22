Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $263.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $666,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 409,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

