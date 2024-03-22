Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.89. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,116. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

