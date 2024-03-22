Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,097.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5,980,997.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,751,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,499,000 after buying an additional 2,751,259 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after buying an additional 1,394,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 840,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

