Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Decreased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.30. 674,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,570. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

