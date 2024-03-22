Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK
ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OKE opened at $79.45 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of ONEOK
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK
In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.