Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OKE opened at $79.45 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.