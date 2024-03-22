Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stericycle, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.