Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $176.69

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $101.70 on Friday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

