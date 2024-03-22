Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $57.00

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $54.32 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
