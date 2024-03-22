Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:ERO opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.24. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 456,033 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 165,982 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 344,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

