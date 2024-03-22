Analysts Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $7.63

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 506,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,142 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 740,252 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

