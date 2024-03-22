Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Target Price at $9.83

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,892 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

