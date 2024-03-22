Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $79.83

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 111,843 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.