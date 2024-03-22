Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

VYGR opened at $9.40 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.