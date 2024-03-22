Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $270.67

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

ZBRA stock opened at $295.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

