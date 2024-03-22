Analysts’ Upgrades for March 22nd (ACET, ADVM, AMH, AVNW, AY, BANC, BBY, BCOV, CCLD, CUTR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 22nd:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $101.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the stock.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

