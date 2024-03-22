Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) recently:

3/21/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

3/14/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

3/6/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

