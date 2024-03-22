Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,136,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376,342. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

