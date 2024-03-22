Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 357,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $694.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

