Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $215,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.67. 2,268,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,243. The company has a market capitalization of $449.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $346.31 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

