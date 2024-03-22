Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 275,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

