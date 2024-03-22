Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXG. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG remained flat at $24.57 during midday trading on Friday. 119,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.