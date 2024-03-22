Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APGE shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of APGE opened at $66.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 154,731 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

