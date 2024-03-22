Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 5.1%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $37.06. 314,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 500,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,884,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Appian by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after buying an additional 317,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Appian by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

