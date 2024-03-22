Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.10. 983,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,498. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

