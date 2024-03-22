Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Up 4.6%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 284,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,352,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 1,801,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

