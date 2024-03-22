Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 0.7 %

APTD stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 310.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.72. The company has a market cap of £173.17 million, a PE ratio of 7,500.00 and a beta of 0.41. Aptitude Software Group has a twelve month low of GBX 224.50 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 380 ($4.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 470 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

