Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,404. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

