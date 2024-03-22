Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $104.57 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 39.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.55% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $104,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFAU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 58,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,596. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

